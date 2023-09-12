Backstage News On Mood At WWE HQ Today, Footage Of TKO Officials At The NYSE, More

Today marks the official completion of Endeavor’s WWE – UFC merger to form TKO Group Holdings.

Endeavor now owns 51% of the company, with WWE shareholders owning the remaining 49%. TKO Executive Chairman Vince McMahon owns 16% of the company. The Vince McMahon era in WWE has come to an end, 41 years after he bought the pro wrestling company from his father and built it into a global sports entertainment juggernaut.

Today has been business as usual at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT, according to PWInsider. There is said to be a lot of obvious trepidation and concern about what the merger means for employees, but nothing has been said in that regard as of this writing. The internal memo from WWE President Nick Khan can be found by clicking here.

TKO has launched an official website at tkogrp.com. The “About” page includes the following information:

“TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company that comprises UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and WWE, an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. Together, our organizations reach more than 1 billion TV households in approximately 180 countries, and we organize more than 350 live events year-round, attracting over one million fans. TKO is majority owned by Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global sports and entertainment company.”

PWMania.com previously mentioned how WWE stock closed for the final time on Monday at $100.65, after launching on October 19, 1999, at $17 per share. TKO stock debuted today at $102.00 and is now trading at $103.35.

Khan, McMahon, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn, UFC CEO Dana White, and Endeavor/TKO President & COO Mark Shapiro were all present at the New York Stock Exchange this morning to see Endeavor/TKO CEO Ari Emanuel ring the Opening Bell, as seen in the video below. McMahon cupped his ear like WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan as the group stood behind a custom TKO title belt. Triple H was photographed with traders on the floor.

TKO hype video featuring Becky Lynch, Logan Paul, John Cena, Bianca Belair, and Jey Uso was also released by NYSE.

The video is embedded below, along with footage of company executives present for the Opening Bell.