Backstage News On Planned Championship Match For WWE SummerSlam

WWE will look to continue its hot streak of PLEs when SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE’s live event touring business has been booming, and that trend isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon, as they’ve sold out several Premium Live Events. While SummerSlam is approaching, WWE has Money in the Bank scheduled for July 6th.

The show’s other confirmed bouts are World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins and two Money in the Bank ladder matches. With WWE recently featuring a feud between LA Knight and United States Champion Logan Paul, there has been speculation about when the match will occur.

WWE has already announced that Knight will face Paul on tonight’s SmackDown following an incident last week in which Knight “invaded” Paul’s home in Puerto Rico and entered his swimming pool.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the match is “earmarked” for SummerSlam. WWE will most likely announce the bout after Money in the Bank.