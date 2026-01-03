Backstage News On Plans For “Big Name” To Appear At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20

As previously reported, NJPW has announced that both Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay will be part of Hiroshi Tanahashi’s retirement ceremony at this weekend’s Wrestle Kingdom 20 event.

Tanahashi will be competing in the final match of his career, facing top AEW star Kazuchika Okada in a singles match.

According to Fightful Select, at least one more prominent name from NJPW’s history is expected to appear. Sources within the company are staying quiet about who this individual might be, so details are not yet available.

Updates will be provided as more information emerges.