Backstage News On Recent Changes To AEW Production

According to Fightful Select, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has implemented several significant changes to the production of its shows over the past year.

These changes include modifications to pyrotechnics and weekly adjustments to lighting.

One notable change for a period was the absence of LED aprons and barricades on television. Instead, the company opted for a more stripped-down presentation featuring standard barricades and traditional ring aprons.

However, everything reverted to the previous setup this year with the launch of AEW’s new television deal with HBO Max, which reintroduced the LED boards.

At the Forbidden Door event, both fans and talent noticed that the changes affected how wrestlers performed, and not positively—many reported that the LED surfaces were rougher to take bumps on.

The report also indicates that the shift away from LED aprons and barricades was motivated by concerns for wrestler safety and audience feedback.

Several wrestlers suffered bumps and bruises while working with the LED equipment, which tends to be harder and protrudes more than traditional setups.

While many wrestlers and staff prefer the old-school barricades for safety and comfort, there is also recognition of the visual appeal that LED boards bring to broadcasts.