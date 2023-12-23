Backstage News On Samantha Irvin Changing One Of Her Signature Introductions On WWE RAW

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin changed her introduction for Chelsea Green during this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

On Twitter/X, one fan stated, “I’m writing to you to place a formal complaint. You announcing Chelsea Green to the ring as ‘Chelsea Green’ and not the expected “CheAAllSSeaaa GreerEEEnnn 💅” created confusion and dismay to our champion prior to the match. This emotional trauma clearly resulted in Chelsea losing her titles. We expect a formal apology to Chelsea Green and her adoring fans within the next 24 hours.”

Samantha responded, “Not my call, but I appreciate this, and it is likely true.”

Fightful Select stated, “We followed up on Samantha Irvin noting that it wasn’t her call to scrap the special Chelsea Green entrance. We’re told that word backstage was that the direction came directly from a WWE higher-up, and many were pushing for it to return.”