Backstage News On Samoa Joe’s Winning The AEW World Heavyweight Title

On Saturday night, AEW wrapped up the year with its Worlds End pay-per-view event from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, featuring AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF vs. Samoa Joe in the main event.

MJF was dealing with a bad shoulder and hip going into the show, and Fightful confirmed after the event that he would be taking time off coming out of it.

On crutches, Adam Cole stood at ringside. Following the match, four of the Devil’s masked men attacked MJF while Cole was restrained. Cole sat in a chair, looking at MJF, as the lights went out and back on. Roderick Strong, Wardlow, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett were revealed to be the masked men.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Joe was always expected to win the title here.

“Just real quick, Joe was always going to, even before Max got hurt. Joe was always going to win the title on this show. So, I mean, in that sense, the title did not change hands because he’s [MJF] hurt. I mean, it was always the plan. So, and then as far as what happens next, my gut is from everything is that they’re probably going to go to Joe and Swerve [Strickland], don’t you think?” Meltzer stated.