Backstage News On Several TNA Contracts Set To Expire

As reported by PWMania.com, it appears that the contracts of reigning WWE NXT and TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) are set to expire in November.

Additionally, the contracts of the reigning TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay), are expected to expire shortly after last Sunday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select, at least a dozen TNA contracts are due to expire in the next three months.

It remains uncertain who among the talent will choose to re-sign with the promotion. Sapp also mentioned that more TNA contracts will be expiring in the coming months, as the company has recently been signing talents to shorter-term deals.

Furthermore, it has been reported that TNA Wrestling is satisfied with the results of the short-term contracts, which have been beneficial for the company.

Sapp noted that these agreements provide talent with more options, which is a positive development.