Backstage News On Steve Austin, The Undertaker And John Cena’s WWE WrestleMania 40 Status

WWE WrestleMania 40 looks to be even bigger with the additions of Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and John Cena.

The Rock & Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins headlines night one, while night two features Reigns vs. Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Championship.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WrestleMania 40 will feature some legendary names.

Meltzer went on to say, “Nothing is official, but the belief right now is that Steve Austin, Undertaker, and John Cena will have something at WrestleMania in some form.”

WWE does not currently have anything creatively planned for Cena and Austin, but if they do, it will be kept under wraps. Cena, who has hinted at making an appearance, is free to do so but will most likely be unable to wrestle due to upcoming acting commitments.