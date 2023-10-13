Backstage News On Target Date For Randy Orton’s WWE Return

For more than a year, fans have been hoping to hear positive news about Randy Orton, and it appears that things are beginning to turn around for them.

He has been out since last May after undergoing back fusion surgery late last year. Orton has resumed lifting but has not returned to the ring.

As seen below, the former WWE Champion was spotted last month at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL, indicating he was getting closer to making a comeback.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE intends to have Randy Orton back by Survivor Series, which takes place on Saturday, November 25 from Chicago, IL at the United Center.