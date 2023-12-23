Backstage News On The Current Creative Direction For AJ Sytles

Since AJ Styles’ attack on LA Knight on the December 15th, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown, fans have speculated on whether or not Styles officially turned heel.

According to Fightful, “Sources tell Corey Brennan that as of now, the direction is for Styles to be somewhat justified in his attack of LA Knight. Another source told Fightful it’s a bit of a ‘choose your own adventure’ situation with Styles. As with any of these situations, creative plans can and will change.”

During this week’s SmackDown, Styles (who was dressed in black) stated that he didn’t care about Randy Orton or LA Knight and that he wanted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE. Styles then brought up how Knight walked over his “dead body” to team up with John Cena and then get a world title match at Crown Jewel. Orton then entered the ring to argue for a match with Reigns.

Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis eventually made his way to the ring and announced a triple threat match for the New Year’s Revolution of SmackDown on January 5th, 2024. The winner will compete for the title against Reigns at the Royal Rumble.