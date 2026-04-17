Backstage News On The Rivalry Between The Wyatt Sicks And MFT

According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, the long-standing and personal rivalry between MFT and the Wyatt Sicks is finally reaching its climax. The report also stated that the 8-Man Tag Team Street Fight scheduled for the go-home episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 42 will serve as the conclusion to this storyline.

The two factions have been at each other’s throats since last October, when Solo Sikoa and the MFT confronted the Wyatt Sicks after they retained the WWE Tag Team Championship against Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits.

Since that moment, the two stables have clashed in multiple tag team matches, both on television and at live events.

After initially failing to dethrone the Wyatt Sicks as WWE Tag Team Champions, the MFT achieved their goal in late January when Sikoa and Tama Tonga defeated Joey Gacy and Dexter Lumis. However, by that time, Uncle Howdy’s lantern, which Sikoa and the MFT had stolen on the January 9th episode of SmackDown, had become a major point of contention between the rival groups.

After several failed attempts, Howdy reclaimed the lantern on the April 3rd episode of SmackDown. Following a singles match loss to Howdy, during which Sikoa interfered, a frustrated Tama snatched the lantern and placed it on the apron for the Wyatt Sicks’ leader to take back. Last week, Tama told Sikoa that his obsession with the lantern was creating a rift within their group and that they needed to distance themselves from the Wyatts. Sikoa agreed but emphasized the importance of defeating the eerie stable once and for all before moving forward.