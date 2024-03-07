Backstage News On The Young Bucks And Kazuchika Okada Segment On AEW Dynamite

On Wednesday’s Dynamite, AEW began a major storyline in which The Young Bucks revealed that Hangman Adam Page, who is taking a leave of absence due to a personal matter, had been suspended for attacking the referee during his match at AEW Revolution.

A fight broke out when Eddie Kingston emerged, and they started talking about Kenny Omega. After coming out to support them and attacking Kingston, former NJPW IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada made the title belt gesture around his waist, teasing a potential match.

They shook hands and declared Okada would be joining The Elite. It seems he will wrestle Omega once his diverticulitis is medically cleared. Although Okada received interest from WWE, he chose AEW.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that the segment had been planned for several months.

“It’s like that one, the Young Bucks segment with Okada that has been known not by me, but it’s been known by the Young Bucks and Okada and Tony Khan, for literally months. It was Tony Khan’s idea to do this a long time ago. You know, like it was the show after Revolution,” Meltzer stated.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)