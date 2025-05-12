Backstage News On TNA’s New Policy To Ban Use Of Blood

TNA Wrestling recently held an internal meeting where they announced a new policy banning the use of blood in their programming. According to a report from PWInsider.com, this decision was made due to concerns that bloodshed had become excessive in recent shows. The company aims to ensure that any future instances of blood used in programming have a greater impact.

Furthermore, Jon Alba from Sports Illustrated reported that TNA Wrestling is actively seeking new broadcast rights for their flagship show, iMPACT. Fightful Select notes that this initiative has been in progress for some time. The ban on blood is believed to be part of an effort to make the product more appealing to potential broadcasters.

During the same meeting, TNA also appointed two new Vice Presidents: Ross Forman and Eric Tompkins.