Backstage News On Why AEW Decided To Bring Back Andrade El Idolo

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Andrade El Idolo made a surprising return to AEW during the 6th Anniversary episode of Dynamite this past Wednesday night, where he attacked Kenny Omega after the opening match. Following this attack, El Idolo officially joined the Don Callis Family.

It was also reported that Andrade has signed a full-time deal with the company moving forward.

The reason he was able to sign so quickly after his WWE exit is that WWE fired him outright for violating its wellness policy, and he did not have a 90-day non-compete clause.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one of the reasons AEW brought Andrade back is to capitalize on his popularity in the Mexican market.

The report also noted that AEW hopes to expand its presence in Mexico, including on Fox Sports Mexico. The company recently held a joint show in Mexico City with its partner, CMLL.