Backstage News On WWE Discussions About Possible CM Punk vs. Steve Austin Match

Following Punk’s return to the company, WWE fans may finally see the long-awaited match between CM Punk and Steve Austin.

The closest fans got to seeing the feud was when they did a sitdown promo segment with Jim Ross and exchanged words in character, as seen below.

Ausitn returned from retirement for his first match since WrestleMania 19 against The Rock in 2003 at WrestleMania 38. WWE wanted him to wrestle at WrestleMania 39, but he declined due to filming commitments for his A&E show at the time.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, “there were several in the company pushing for the possibility of CM Punk to take on Stone Cold Steve Austin. So much so that we’re told that Punk had even had discussions about the possibility.”

Many people in WWE are hopeful that the match will be put together soon, as many ideas have been floated between Punk and the company. The ideal scenario would be for Punk to meet with Austin to discuss ideas.

However, the two teams are said to have a lot of work to do before it happens. People close to Austin say they haven’t heard him mention any personal issues with Punk that need to be resolved. It’s not clear what they need to work out.