Backstage News On WWE NXT Stars Expected To Be Drafted To The Main Roster

The WWE Draft is just a few days away, and there will be changes to both the main roster and NXT.

On Tuesday’s episode of NXT, Lexis King told Baron Corbin that he had heard he was leaving NXT and wanted to give him a farewell basket. Corbin stated that King heard it from people who are hoping I will leave NXT. King pointed out that Corbin’s tag team partner, Bron Breaker, is on SmackDown and isn’t worried about him while he’s having a great time.

King stated that Corbin would hitch his wagon to the next-generation superstar, who is bigger, better, and more attractive than any other wrestler he has worked with. King later defeated Corbin in the show.

As previously stated, Corbin is scheduled to appear on both Friday’s SmackDown and next week’s Raw. Corbin joined NXT after being listed as a free agent following the draft last year.

According to Fightful Select, Corbin is expected to be selected for the WWE main roster in the upcoming draft. It’s unclear which brand he’ll be on.

Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov are also set to move from NXT to the main roster.