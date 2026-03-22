Backstage News On WWE Trademarking “Anya Rune” Ring Name

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE filed new trademarks for several ring names with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Thursday, March 19th. One of the names trademarked is “Anya Rune.”

According to BodySlam+, sources within the company indicate that Anya Rune will be the ring name of Airica Demia.

It is currently unknown when and where Demia will begin using Anya Rune as her new character name, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Demia participated in a WWE tryout session in Orlando last month. She is a 21-year-old freelance wrestler from Gastonia, North Carolina.

Demia made her in-ring debut in January 2023 and has since competed for several independent promotions, currently holding three different championships.