Backstage News On WWE’s Creative Plans For IYO SKY

WWE officials are discussing a babyface turn for IYO SKY.

According to a new Sports Illustrated report, officials are considering a potential face turn for SKY so that she can feud with current Damage CTRL stablemate Bayley.

According to reports, WWE Women’s Champion Asuka will use her veteran presence to eventually highlight a younger Superstar as the next champion. While Asuka, 41, has only been wrestling for three years longer than SKY, 33, it was stated that all signs point to SKY eventually dethroning Asuka as champion.

For years, SKY has “thoroughly impressed” WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. The reaction SKY received from the Puerto Rican crowd at WWE Backlash is said to have only added fuel to the fire for those within WWE who are advocating for SKY’s first run as a main roster singles champion.

SKY is currently scheduled to work the Women’s MITB Ladder Match at WWE Money In The Bank on July 1, and Better Wrestling Experience has stated that she is a strong contender for the briefcase. Bayley, Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, and one more Superstar will compete in the match.

