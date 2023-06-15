Backstage News On WWE’s Interest In AEW Star Hook

Officials from WWE are reportedly interested in signing FTW Champion Hook.

According to WWE insider Boozer Rasslin, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels both want to sign the 24-year-old Hook, most likely for obvious reasons such as his look and connection with fans, as well as his second generation roots. Hook’s father, AEW commentator Taz, is also said to want his son in WWE, for obvious reasons such as exposure and experience.

While Hook’s AEW contract status and terms have not been confirmed, it has been speculated that he is the WWE’s “easiest catch” right now, and that he could be the first of many to leave for WWE.

Hook is still unbeaten in AEW after 33 singles and tag team/multi-man matches. He made his pro wrestling debut on the December 10, 2021 edition of AEW Rampage, defeating Fuego Del Sol via submission. Hook began as a heel on Team Taz, but after a meteoric rise in popularity, he is now working as a babyface and is currently affiliated with The Hardys.