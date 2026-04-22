Backstage Reaction To WWE WrestleMania Fan Incidents

There have been extensive reports over the last few days regarding issues with fan behavior toward wrestlers during WrestleMania 42 week. The most notable incident involved CM Punk smacking a phone out of the hand of a fan who was following Bayley and AJ Lee while they attempted to have a private moment. Bayley had asked the fan to leave, but when he continued filming, Punk intervened and knocked the phone away.

Reports indicate that this situation was aggravated by several factors, including WWE renting a hotel connected to a casino (now known to be the MGM Grand). This arrangement made it difficult to restrict fan access, and TKO/WWE did not hire additional security.

According to Fightful Select, several wrestlers responded to questions about security with comments such as “What security?” It was widely agreed among the talent that WWE and TKO should provide on-site security for wrestlers staying at a centralized location during major events. While talent typically has to arrange their own accommodations for most events, WWE provides lodging for big events like WrestleMania. However, many wrestlers chose to stay at different hotels to avoid large crowds of fans and autograph seekers, which reportedly complicates WWE’s travel arrangements.

One source pointed out the videos and photos of talents approached for hugs and asked fans not to initiate physical contact with wrestlers. This advice was given not only for comfort but also due to health risks. One wrestler expressed concern that the situation is worsening due to rising prices for WWE under TKO and Fanatics, stating that they believe it makes meet and greets less financially accessible for fans.

Regarding the incident with Punk, one wrestler thought he should have handled it differently, given his history of physical confrontations. However, sources within WWE do not expect any legal action to arise. Most talent felt that the fan’s actions led to Punk’s response. Alongside Punk, others reported similar issues; both Booker T and Sean Waltman said they were filmed or stalked into the bathroom, with Waltman stating he was physically assaulted. Numerous WWE talents echoed Booker’s frustrations. Royce Keys was also caught on video asking a fan to respect his time when approached for a photo. Additionally, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins encountered a situation where Rollins had to nudge a fan out of his way. Furthermore, Damian Priest came to the aid of a female wrestler who was surrounded by fans just minutes before the incident with Punk took place.

A former WWE Champion mentioned to Fightful Select that many fans use their children to ask wrestlers for autographs; if the wrestlers decline, fans often shove their phones in the wrestlers’ faces, attempting to guilt them into compliance. Another star remarked that it was WrestleMania and that fans were everywhere, so such behavior was to be expected. A prominent member of the women’s roster commented that being in Las Vegas presented challenges from the outset. She criticized WWE for not arranging adequate security beforehand, suggesting that they often wait until problems arise before addressing them. While some personal security was utilized, she noted that hotel security was preoccupied with existing issues in Las Vegas.

The general consensus among talent is that TKO and WWE need to either invest in protecting the wrestlers or begin paying for their own private security. WWE has not yet responded to a request from Fightful for comment.