Backstage Update On A Potential CM Punk vs. Steve Austin Match

When CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series, fans speculated on who he would first feud with, which is rumored to be World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. WWE is also planning a match between Punk and Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

As PWMania.com previously reported, there are some in WWE who want Punk to wrestle Steve Austin, which was teased a decade ago while promoting the WWE 13 video game.

WWE and Punk discussed the possibility, though many ideas were floated to Punk. The ideal situation would be for Punk to meet with Austin to discuss ideas, but the two sides are said to have a lot to work out before a match can take place. This is where things get interesting, as people close to Austin claim they haven’t heard him mention any personal issues with Punk or what they need to work through.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Austin has not been approached about the match.

“As soon as that story came out, I heard from a bunch of people who were pretty close in, and they basically said, ‘Probably shouldn’t be doing that one or worrying about that one.’ Basically, it’s not anything that anyone’s talked about to any degree. I mean, it could happen, and it makes sense.”

Meltzer pointed out that the biggest obstacle to getting Austin is not money, but rather whether he wants to do it at his age and whether he will have enough time to get into proper ring shape.

“As of right now, he hasn’t been approached. He’s not in. I’m not saying he won’t be and that is not their direction. I’m not saying that’s like some people thought the same thing you did. ‘Hey, maybe we could do it’…..I would just say it’s premature. I wouldn’t say it’s never going to happen [either],” Meltzer stated.

