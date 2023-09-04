Backstage Update On Ace Steel’s AEW Status Following CM Punk’s Release

As PWMania.com previously reported, following his physical altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In 2023 a week ago, AEW released CM Punk on Saturday.

Punk reportedly lunged at AEW President Tony Khan after the altercation, knocking over monitors and telling him he was leaving the promotion, but there was another incident behind closed doors between the two men.

Dave Meltzer discussed Ace Steel’s status on Wrestling Observer Radio, as Punk pushed for the promotion to rehire him after they released him for his role in the All Out brawl last year, where he has been working remotely as a producer.

Meltzer said, “Ace Steel, which he [AEW President Tony Khan at the AEW All Out media scrum] didn’t address. I mean, he still is in the same position that he was in three days ago. There’s nothing for sure. For sure. Obviously, he could be let go, but he hasn’t done anything wrong, number one. And there’s no movement like there’s a lot of people who wanted Punk gone. A lot. I mean, not everyone, but a lot, as best I can tell at this point. And this is the whole key to the whole freaking thing. And the sad part of the whole thing is that as best I can tell, nobody’s adamant that Ace is gone. They weren’t happy when he was hired, but now it’s kind of like he’s there. He’s working remote. He didn’t do anything wrong. I have heard no movement of anyone like, ‘Okay, now that Punk’s gone, let’s get rid of Ace’ at all from anybody. My gut is that he’ll be there, and he’ll be working the same job that he’s working. And there’s no reason for him not to.”

