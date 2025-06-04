Backstage Update On AJ Styles’ WWE Status

Following his loss to CM Punk in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on the June 2, 2025 episode of WWE Raw, some fans speculated that AJ Styles may be wrapping up his WWE tenure. However, new backstage reports suggest otherwise.

According to PWInsider.com, despite concerns over his status after coming up short in the triple threat match—which also featured Chad Gable—there are no indications that WWE is “finishing him up.”

“We are told he is scheduled regular for Raw tapings going forward,” the report noted.

Styles, who is officially listed as a SmackDown superstar, made a special appearance on Raw for the MITB qualifier. While it’s currently unclear what WWE has planned next for “The Phenomenal One,” his presence is expected to continue across weekly programming.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on AJ Styles and all things WWE.