Backstage Update On Alberto El Patron Hinting At A Possible AAA Return

Pro wrestling veteran Alberto El Patron left AAA in July after losing a match to El Mesias during an episode of AAA Alianzas. He joined the cast of the reality show La Granja VIP, the celebrity version of Mexico’s edition of The Farm, in September.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Patron is no longer on the show. The report also notes that he recently appeared on La Tijera Lucha Libre and expressed his desire to be part of the WWE-AAA partnership. While Patron has often mentioned plans for his return to WWE, those plans have yet to materialize.

The report highlights Nick Khan’s philosophy on talent and legal issues, stating that any action must be supported by substantial evidence, such as a court conviction. Patron does not have any such convictions.

He is very popular in Mexico as a babyface, but AAA has indicated it does not necessarily need him. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him.

This follows a May report, after WWE purchased AAA, that indicated that Patron was on a list of AAA talent signed by WWE. However, WWE sources have consistently said that there are no plans to use Patron.

He had a complicated relationship with WWE during his time there, and his past legal issues have created barriers.

Patron competed during the holidays, working with The King Phantom on December 25th and performing at Producciones Deluxe on December 26th.