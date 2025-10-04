Backstage Update On Andrade El Idolo’s AEW Deal, Latest On Kenny Omega

According to Fightful Select, Andrade El Idolo’s new contract with AEW was finalized last week.

Some of his creative direction was established even before the deal was complete, including his attack on Kenny Omega during Dynamite and his subsequent joining of the Don Callis Family.

Additionally, the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that AEW chose not to schedule Omega for a physically demanding match against Kyle Fletcher, as he is not at 100% health.

It’s been noted that Omega’s physical condition is unlikely to improve, meaning he will probably continue to wrestle while dealing with pain and other issues.