Backstage Update On Anthony Ogogo’s AEW Status, Trains With WWE Hall Of Famer, New Project

As PWMania.com previously reported, Anthony Ogogo, a former pro boxer and UK Olympic competitor, is in his home country this week for AEW All In. Ogogo recently returned to England and is working on media for AEW for All In.

Ogogo has not wrestled for AEW since his victory over Luke Kurtis at the AEW Dark tapings on August 21, 2022, but according to a new report from Fightful Select, he is healthy and ready to compete. However, there hasn’t been any recent discussion of any creative plans for him.

It was also revealed that The Guv’nor is still under contract with AEW on a full-time basis. He reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension at the end of 2022 or the start of this year. The contract extension keeps Ogogo, 34, with AEW until at least the beginning of 2025.

Following eye problems that caused Ogogo to be registered as blind in March 2017, he retired from boxing in March 2019, at the age of 30. He retired with an 11-1 professional record, with the loss coming in his final fight, an 8th round TKO by Craig Cunningham on October 22, 2016, for the then-vacant WBC International Middleweight Title. In February 2019, Ogogo made his pro wrestling debut for the WAW indie promotion in the United Kingdom. That same year, Ogogo began training with Cody Rhodes and The Nightmare Family before signing with AEW as their first developmental talent on October 26, 2019. He made his AEW Dark commentary debut in October 2020, then his Dynamite debut on March 31, 2021, to begin a feud with Rhodes while also collaborating with heel faction The Factory. On the April 14, 2021 Dynamite, Ogogo made his ring debut, defeating Cole Karter. He then defeated Austin Gunn on May 19, 2021 Dynamite, but lost his pay-per-view debut to Rhodes at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. Following his loss to Rhodes, Ogogo worked one tag team match the following week before undergoing his tenth eye surgery in July 2021. He was put on hold for six months before his return in December 2021. Ogogo has worked 22 AEW matches, including singles and multi-man bouts, with the only loss coming against Rhodes.

His most recent matches have been for PROGRESS Wrestling in the United Kingdom. On August 28, 2022, Ogogo defeated Callum Newman at PROGRESS Chapter 139, and on October 23, 2022, he defeated Malik at PROGRESS Chapter 145. On November 27, 2022, he and Dan Moloney defeated Malik and Kosta Konstantino as part of PROGRESS Chapter 146.

On Tuesday, September 5, Ogogo, who has also done some recent film work, will launch his Getting Back Up podcast. Related Instagram posts are below. The podcast synopsis is as follows: “A podcast where Olympic medallist Anthony Ogogo talks to people about overcoming adversity to achieve success.”

As seen below, Ogogo shared highlights from his AEW run earlier this week, along with the caption, “It’s been a minute, but don’t forget what #theguvnor is all about [fist emoji] [skull & crossbones emoji] [UK flag emoji]”

Ogogo also revealed that he trained this spring and summer with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page. You can see his post-workout clip with DDP and Chris Van Vliet, as well as more posts with Page, below.

There’s no word on when Ogogo will return to the AEW ring, but we’ll keep you posted.

The related Instagram posts can be found below: