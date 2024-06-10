Backstage Update On Chad Gable’s WWE Future

Chad Gable appears to be staying with WWE despite the fact that his contract has expired or is about to expire.

Gable’s recent push came as Alpha Academy’s leader, and he made a heel turn. Some have even compared him to a previous WWE champion.

The WWE star has recently received a renewed push, and AEW has expressed interest. Gable was reportedly given an excellent offer, but AEW was not legally permitted to make an offer until his WWE contract expired last Friday. Key people in AEW were pushing him towards Tony Khan.

According to PWInsider.com, Gable is either in talks with WWE or has already agreed to terms. It was added that everyone is working under the assumption that he will stay with the company.

Gable will challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Title at this Saturday’s Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.