Backstage Update On Chad Gable’s WWE Status, Key People In AEW Pushing Gable To Tony Khan

Chad Gable has joined the ranks of other WWE stars whose contracts are about to expire, including Ricochet and Natalya. In recent months, the WWE star has received renewed attention, including interest from AEW.

Gable’s push came as Alpha Academy’s leader, and he turned heel. Some have even compared him to a previous WWE champion. Gable’s contract expires today.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that both AEW and WWE are interested in Gable. WWE’s offer is said to be excellent.

Meltzer wrote, “AEW is not allowed legally to make an offer until his WWE deal expires. He does have key people in AEW pushing him to Tony Khan. Gable would have to allow his contract to expire to get an offer.”

Gable is still scheduled to compete for the Intercontinental Title against Sami Zayn at Clash at the Castle next Saturday.