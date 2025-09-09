Backstage Update On Cody Rhodes’ WWE WrestlePalooza Status

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes is currently on a short hiatus from WWE programming as he is filming his role as Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter movie.

Initially, it was reported that his status for WrestlePalooza on Saturday, September 20th, remained uncertain.

However, Dave Meltzer mentioned on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Rhodes will return in time to participate in the show and defend his championship against Drew McIntyre.

WWE WrestlePalooza is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 20th, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

This event will mark the debut of WWE’s premium live events (PLEs) on ESPN’s new app. Notably, the show will coincide with AEW All Out, which has adjusted its start time to 3 PM ET to avoid head-to-head competition with WrestlePalooza.