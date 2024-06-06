Backstage Update On Dijak’s WWE Status After Being Drafted To RAW

Dijak was promoted to WWE RAW from NXT in the 2024 draft. However, since being drafted, Dijak has only wrestled once, losing to Pete Dunne at the WWE Main Event taping on May 27th, 2024.

Dijak’s contract with WWE is reportedly set to expire in about a month. Corey Brennan of Fightful.com reported on Dijak’s current status:

“Fightful Select has learned that negotiations between WWE and Dijak on a new deal have begun, with both sides viewing the early negotiations positively. Dijak is being represented by Paragon Talent Group in negotiations with WWE.”

Dijak promoted NXT Battleground on Twitter with the following message:

“Remember when I stole the show at Battleground? Oh wait that was every PLE I’ve ever been on. Feast Your Eyes on MR. PLE for free!”