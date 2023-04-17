Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Status

Drew McIntyre hasn’t been seen since wrestling Sheamus and Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39 earlier this month. Gunther went over to keep his title.

McIntyre has since been revealed to be injured. McIntyre’s contract expires this year, as previously reported. He is dissatisfied with his position in the company and is said to be financially at odds with the company.

The former WWE champion blacked out his Twitter account and removed WWE references from his bio on Friday night.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that McIntyre will be out of action for a few more weeks.

“He’s not gonna be back at TV next week. He’s not gonna be back for a couple more weeks. They announced the Madison Square Garden show, which is in July, and he was not announced for that show either. I was just told it’s a couple more weeks, and we’ll see what happens from there. There is an injury, and there is a contract issue. Although the contract issue, you know, again, his contract doesn’t come due for many months. But as far as signing a new deal, there’s nothing new. It’s still…they’re still far apart,” Meltzer stated.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)