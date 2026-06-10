Backstage Update On EC3’s Absence From TNA Programming

Former TNA World Champion EC3 made his return to the company this past April at their Rebellion event. However, he has been absent from TNA programming since his match with Eric Young on the April 16 episode of iMPACT on AMC, which ended in a No Contest. Following this match, Young brutally attacked EC3.

According to Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com, he reached out to EC3 via text to inquire about his absence. EC3 replied, “Michael, I was pile-driven through both a table and spiked on an open chair. That was after Eric Young stomped on my **** 17 times. Those are wounds that require some time and solitude to regroup and strategize.”

Johnson also noted that EC3 is expected to return to TNA programming once the Slammiversary storylines conclude.