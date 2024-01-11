Backstage Update On Gable Steveson’s WWE Main Roster Status Following Dark Match

WWE NXT star and Olympic Gold Medallist Gable Steveson, who has primarily worked on the black and yellow brand, made a surprise appearance during the New Year’s Revolution episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown last week in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Steveson, who previously faced Baron Corbin at the 2023 NXT Great American Bash PLE, competed in his debut match on the main roster when he battled Cedric Alexander in a dark match.

According to PWInsider.com, they were told Steveson is booked for the next few episodes of SmackDown. However, the Olympic Gold Medallist is not currently in the conversation for a Men’s Royal Rumble Match spot.