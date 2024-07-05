Backstage Update On Giulia’s WWE Status

WWE will hold three major shows over the next few days at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It starts tonight with SmackDown, then Money in the Bank on Saturday and Heatwave on Sunday.

Fans should not expect Giulia to make an appearance, though. She was expected to report to the WWE Performance Center in late June or early July, with plans to work NXT Heatwave on July 7th. That is not the case, as Giulia is still working for STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa on his new Dream Star Fighting Marigold promotion.

Giulia’s plans have been affected by an unfortunate injury. She had intended to work at Marigold for a while before heading to WWE. However, a right wrist injury sustained during a match in May has temporarily altered her course.

Giulia is set to face Saree on July 13.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Giulia is traveling with Marigold this weekend despite not wrestling due to the injury.

Meltzer stated, “But she won’t be in Toronto for Heatwave and was always planned to be at the Marigold events this week.” Her official start date with WWE is unknown at this time.