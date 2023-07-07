Backstage Update On Jade Cargill’s AEW Status

Jade Cargill has been pushed hard since her AEW debut and is one of the top rising stars in all of AEW.

Cargill won the AEW TBS Title against Taya Valkyrie at the AEW Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May, only to lose it moments later to a returning Kris Statlander.

This brought an end to Jade’s 60-0 winning streak. She reigned for over 500 days. She hasn’t been seen on AEW television since this match, and she’s reportedly taking a break.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cargill teased on Twitter that she enjoys being outside of the wrestling bubble, even suggesting that she might stay there while in Hollywood before indicating that she has no plans to return to AEW TV anytime soon.

Some misinterpreted this as her working the fans. It doesn’t appear so, as Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there is no timetable for her return.

Meltzer wrote, “There is also no timeline on a return of Jade Cargill. Cargill dropped the TBS title to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing and hasn’t been back since nor talked about much.”