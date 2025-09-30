Backstage Update On Jay White And Colten Gunn’s AEW Status

AEW star Jay White has been sidelined since March due to a hand injury, during which he also chose to address a shoulder injury.

Dave Meltzer shared on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that White’s return is not expected to happen anytime soon.

This aligns with a recent report from Fightful Select, which indicated that the current belief is White will be out for the remainder of the year.

Meltzer also mentioned that Colten Gunn is still several months away from returning after sustaining an injury in July.

In the meantime, Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn have welcomed Ace Austin to the Bang Bang Gang.