Backstage Update On Kiana James’ Return To In-Ring Action

WWE Superstar Kiana James is reportedly nearing a return to in-ring competition after being sidelined with an injury for nearly eleven months.

James last wrestled on the June 17, 2024, edition of WWE Raw, participating in a triple threat match against Iyo Sky and Zelina Vega — just one month after being drafted to Raw from NXT. Her injury, which occurred shortly afterward, halted her promising main roster momentum. Before the setback, she had only wrestled two televised matches on the red brand.

According to the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, James is getting close to being cleared for action:

“According to sources, we are told Kiana James should be on her way back soon as she’s on the verge, if not already, of being medically cleared to compete. James, who was drafted last year to Monday Night Raw, wrestled just two matches prior to sustaining a leg injury. She defeated Natalya in a singles match and then lost a three-way Money in the Bank qualifier.”

There’s no official confirmation yet from WWE on when James will return to TV, but with the 2025 WWE Draft and Backlash on the horizon, her return could be strategically timed.

James was considered a standout in NXT prior to her main roster call-up, earning praise for her character work and athleticism. Fans are eager to see how WWE reintroduces her following her long recovery.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued updates on Kiana James and all things WWE.