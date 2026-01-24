Backstage Update On KiLynn King’s TNA Contract Status

As reported by PWMania.com, TNA Wrestling star KiLynn King suffered a knee injury in December 2023 during a Mayhem On Mills live event. King, who has been under contract with the company since early 2023, has not competed in any matches for over two years.

A fan recently inquired about King’s current contract status with TNA during the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers.

According to the report, King is still under contract with TNA, as her name remains on the company’s roster page. She has not competed since October 23, 2023, when she teamed with Steve Maclin to face Jordynne Grace and Bully Ray on TNA iMPACT.

The report also noted that King has faced challenges in her recovery from the injury and has not been seen backstage recently. While she has been returning to the gym, there are no updates on whether she has begun in-ring training.

In April of last year, King announced that she had suffered another injury during her rehabilitation from the initial knee injury. This setback has affected her recovery, and she has not made any television appearances since then.

Currently, there is no information on when she may return to the ring, but updates will be provided as they become available.