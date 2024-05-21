Backstage Update On Latest A&E WWE Documentary About ECW

According to PWInsider.com, A&E will air a Biography: WWE Legends episode on ECW on Sunday, June 23rd and this episode titled “Birth of Hardcore” will be the fourth major documentary on the original ECW.

Previous WWE documentaries on ECW include “the Rise and Fall of ECW” from 2004, which saw unexpected success and led to the ECW One Night Stand 2005 PPV; Jeremy Borash’s “Forever Hardcore,” which was released in June 2005 and John Philapavage and Kevin Kiernan’s “Barbed Wire City,” which premiered at film festivals in 2013 and is now available for streaming on Highspots.TV.

Highspots.TV reportedly also offers “Legends of Extreme,” a 30-episode series featuring in-depth interviews with several ECW alumni. Upcoming Biography: WWE Legends episodes include the lives and careers of Eddie Guerrero, Ricky Steamboat, and Rob Van Dam, among others.