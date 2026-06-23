Backstage Update On Mick Foley’s AEW Forbidden Door Status

Fans hoping to see Mick Foley appear at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this weekend will apparently have to wait a little longer.

According to Dave Meltzer, the WWE Hall of Famer will not be part of Sunday’s pay-per-view event in San Jose, California due to a previously scheduled commitment.

Meltzer reported that Foley is booked to perform at a comedy show in Seabrook, New Hampshire on the same date as Forbidden Door. Despite efforts to make both appearances work, Foley was reportedly unable to move the comedy engagement. As a result, he has been ruled out for the San Jose event.

The news comes shortly after Foley signed with AEW, fueling speculation that he could make an appearance at one of the company’s biggest crossover events of the year. While Foley will not be at Forbidden Door, the report indicates that AEW fans may not have to wait long to see him on company programming.

According to Meltzer, Foley has cleared much of his schedule following the pay-per-view, making him available for future AEW appearances throughout the remainder of the year. That availability reportedly includes Dynamite tapings, pay-per-view events, and other AEW-related appearances through September, as well as additional dates in November and December.

Meltzer also noted that Foley recently described 2025 as the busiest year of his professional wrestling career. Despite spending decades in the industry, Foley reportedly said he spent more time on the road in 2025 than at any previous point in his wrestling career.

The demanding schedule also impacted his plans after signing with AEW, as much of his 2026 calendar had already been booked in advance before the agreement was finalized. While his absence from Forbidden Door may disappoint some fans, Foley’s reported availability for future AEW programming suggests it may only be a matter of time before the wrestling legend becomes a more regular presence within the company.

Forbidden Door takes place Sunday, June 28, from the SAP Center in San Jose, California and will feature talent from both AEW and NJPW in one of the year’s most anticipated wrestling events.