Reason Revealed For AEW Dynamite’s Stacked Lineup This Week

This week’s edition of AEW Dynamite is featuring one of the most loaded cards of the year, and according to Dave Meltzer, there is a strategic reason behind it.

The June 24 episode, which serves as the final Dynamite before Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, will feature eight matches from Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

That total is noticeably higher than the typical Dynamite format, which has generally featured between four and six matches throughout 2026.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer explained that the expanded lineup is partly designed to compete with significant television competition. “One of the reasons it is so loaded is because Tony Khan is a soccer guy.”

According to Meltzer, AEW President Tony Khan is well aware that World Cup soccer programming will be airing opposite Dynamite and wants to present the strongest possible show. “He is well aware of the World Cup and he’s trying to put on a hell of a show going against World Cup soccer, and that is part of it.”

Meltzer added that the company’s major pay-per-view this weekend is also a factor. “And again, building this pay-per-view for Sunday.”

Khan’s connection to soccer extends well beyond fandom. In addition to leading AEW and holding executive responsibilities with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, he also serves as Vice Chairman and Director of Football Operations for Premier League club Fulham FC.

The June 24 episode of Dynamite will feature several major matches and championship implications heading into Forbidden Door.

AEW Dynamite Card (June 24)

AEW International Championship

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Ricochet

Singles Match

Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo

Trios Match

The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Místico, Bandido & Brody King

Singles Match

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Jack Perry

Tag Team Match

The Young Bucks vs. TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Bad Dude Tito)

Singles Match

Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia

Survival of the Fittest Qualifier

Queen Aminata vs. Red Velvet

Survival of the Fittest Qualifier

Harley Cameron vs. Marina Shafir

With Forbidden Door just days away and strong sports competition on television, AEW appears to be taking an aggressive approach by stacking the card with high-profile matches, championship action, and several international stars.

Whether the strategy pays off in the ratings remains to be seen, but fans are set to receive one of the busiest editions of Dynamite in recent memory.