MJF Names His Favorite Wrestling Promo Of All Time

AEW World Champion MJF appeared on Shut Up and Wrestle with Brian Solomon to discuss various topics, including his favorite interview in wrestling history.

MJF said, “This must be a telekinesis thing, because I was about to go off on that being one of my favorite interviews in the history of the business. There’s no way to — people love to talk about wrestling and, ‘Oh that’s so obviously fake.’ First of all, there’s nothing f**king fake about me and there’s nothing fake about what I do. I’m me 24/7. How the f**k do you want to explain a guy breaking a beer bottle over his Goddamn head, immediately bleeding profusely, and standing there and explaining to his soon to be opponent there is nothing he can do to stop him? He is a madman. ‘How are you going to hurt me? I enjoy hurting myself.’ It’s one of the greatest interviews in the history of professional wrestling. And it’s the type of intensity that I feel I do bring when I’m pushed to it, right? I’m a far thing from a wild man, but I will become very feral if you corner me and try to take away what’s mine, which is my AEW world championship.”

On Piper’s mic skills:

“There is only a handful of people in my opinion in the history of the industry that are able to enthrall you strictly from looking into the hard lens of a camera and talking to you. I know for a fact I’m one of them. I also know for a fact that Piper was too, and to this day it agitates me that he was never World Champion in WWF at the time. I understand why he wasn’t; I get it. Thank you, f***ing Terry. But it is wild. Absolutely wild.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)