Vince Russo Explains Why He Stopped Watching AEW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes the professional wrestling industry has become too focused on in-ring action at the expense of the elements that once attracted mainstream audiences.

Speaking with Wrestling Epicenter, Russo discussed what he sees as the biggest reason wrestling no longer draws the television audiences it once did. “We’ve gone from 10 million people watching wrestling on a Monday night to two million people watching wrestling.”

According to Russo, that dramatic decline reflects a shift in what modern wrestling promotions emphasize. “That is exactly why the wrestling—the in-ring action—is a niche market. You’re only going to watch that if you love that aspect of the business.”

Russo argued that many casual fans have drifted away because promotions no longer prioritize larger-than-life characters and compelling storylines. “The casual fans, the fans that have disappeared, have disappeared because there are no longer characters. There are no longer storylines. There’s no drama, comedy, thrills—you name it.”

He continued by saying that today’s wrestling product lacks many of the entertainment elements that once helped it appeal to broader audiences. “There’s nothing that they get on regular television. All there is, is wrestling.”

As a result, Russo believes the industry is now primarily serving its most dedicated audience. “And that’s what we are down to. We are down to a core wrestling audience.”

During the interview, Russo was also asked about AEW and whether its presentation differs from JCW Lunacy.

The former WWE and WCW writer admitted that he has not regularly watched AEW for quite some time. “Man, I haven’t watched AEW in a very, very, very long time.”

Russo explained that the amount of wrestling featured on the show ultimately pushed him away from the product. “I watched the first 15 months of AEW, and there was just way too much wrestling on the show for me.”

Russo has long been a vocal advocate for character-driven storytelling and entertainment-focused programming, dating back to his influential role during WWE’s Attitude Era. His comments reflect a philosophy he has consistently maintained throughout his career—that compelling characters and storylines are the key ingredients needed to attract and retain casual viewers.

Whether fans agree with that assessment remains a topic of ongoing debate, but Russo remains convinced that modern wrestling’s emphasis on in-ring action has contributed to the industry’s shrinking mainstream audience.