MJF Fires Back At Critics With AEW Business Success Claims

AEW World Champion MJF has pushed back against criticism of the promotion, citing a number of business and attendance milestones that he says contradict the narrative that AEW is struggling.

In a series of posts on X, the reigning champion argued that many of the negative talking points surrounding AEW no longer align with the company’s actual performance. “Astronomically white hot, up in nearly every single conceivable metric.”

MJF then took aim at critics who regularly portray AEW in a negative light. “Grifters and trolls that do the ‘AEW bad’ schtick are dying a slow and painful death.”

He also suggested that the promotion continues to attract new viewers and interest. “As more new viewers fans/pundits are trying out our product for the first time. You’re welcome. -Your champion.”

To support his argument, MJF pointed to several company achievements from the first half of 2026.

According to the AEW World Champion, the promotion has experienced record-setting business success across multiple categories. “2026 Facts- highest ever company revenue.”

He also cited improvements in live event performance and pay-per-view metrics. “Improved attendance year over year. Improved PPV buy rates year over year.”

MJF continued by highlighting several major AEW events that reportedly achieved historic results. “2nd biggest Revolution attendance and buy rate of all time. #1 Dynasty attendance and buy rate of all time. #1 Double or nothing attendance and buy rate of all time.”

He also noted another significant financial accomplishment. “2nd largest domestic gate in company history.”

Beyond traditional business metrics, MJF pointed to the company’s ongoing growth internationally and across digital platforms. “Continued expansion through digital and international initiatives.”

Of course, the self-proclaimed “Salt of the Earth” could not resist adding one final accomplishment to his list. “Best world champion in the industry.”

MJF concluded his remarks by drawing a distinction between measurable results and outside opinions. “2026 Feelings- I don’t care.”

AEW has experienced a number of significant developments throughout 2026, including continued international expansion, record-setting live event performances, and the launch of new digital initiatives such as MyAEW.

While debates surrounding the promotion’s momentum continue among fans and pundits, MJF clearly believes the numbers tell a different story—and he is more than willing to remind critics of that fact.