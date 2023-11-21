Backstage Update On MJF’s Status For AEW Worlds End

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF was injured during the main event of Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view event from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. He worked two matches at the show.

After MJF and Samoa Joe defeated The Gunns in the ROH Tag Team Title match on the pre-show, The Gunns attacked MJF, leading to his hospitalization. In a forfeit, Adam Cole prevented Jay White from winning the World Heavyweight Title before MJF returned for the main event.

Fans have criticized the decision to include the storyline injury. As previously stated, MJF suffered a real hip injury during the match and required it to be popped back in after the show. He also sustained a genuine shoulder injury. The good news is that he won’t miss any TV time.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that the injury occurred when he hit a cutter outside the ring to White during the World Title match.

“He’s dealing with a lot of pain, but apparently he’ll be ready for the pay-per-view, the December show in Nassau Coliseum against Samoa Joe,” Meltzer added.