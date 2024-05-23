Backstage Update On Plans For MJF’s AEW Return

MJF could be gearing up for a return soon.

Fightful Select is reporting that discussions have begun between AEW and Maxwell Jacob Friedman regarding an on-screen return for the former AEW World Champion.

How MJF’s return will look, changes in his presentation and other details have already been talked about between both sides, as his return is coming soon.

One source is reporting that MJF’s return to AEW could come sooner than later, with most expecting him back by Forbidden Door in New York, if not sooner.

Friedman has been out of action from AEW since December 30, when his record-breaking AEW World Championship reign came to an end at the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view. He had been working through a number of injuries for some time by that point.

MJF remains under contract to AEW for quite some time, as he signed a contract extension with the company at some point, although it was kept quiet and he would at times deny that fact. His previous deal reportedly expired on December 31, 2023. He is currently among the highest earners in the company per his new agreement.

