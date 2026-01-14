Backstage Update On Private Party’s Status With AEW

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Private Party, consisting of Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, have been absent from AEW television since they lost the tag titles to The Hurt Syndicate nearly a year ago.

Sean Ross Sapp recently addressed the team’s current status with the company on the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers.

According to Sapp, Quen was backstage at an AEW event a couple of months ago, but not much else has been heard about them since then. In June 2025, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that their AEW contracts were set to expire “soon.”

However, as of January 2026, Sapp noted that they are still under contract with the company. He also mentioned that Quen and Kassidy’s contracts do not align exactly, and that WWE has shown interest in the tag team. However, it remains unclear whether there have been discussions about bringing them in once their AEW contracts expire.

Private Party signed with AEW shortly after the company was announced in 2019, making their in-ring debuts at Fyter Fest 2019. They also competed on the first episode of AEW Dynamite in October of that year, defeating The Young Bucks in a tournament match for the tag team titles.