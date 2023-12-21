Backstage Update On QT Marshall’s Status With AEW

It was previously reported by PWMania.com that QT Marshall announced a few weeks ago that he is no longer a part of AEW and one of the reasons he cited for wanting to leave the company is creative differences.

Fightful Select reports that Marshall’s AEW contract does not actually officially end until January, but he has already been given his release and is now a free agent.

It was also noted that Marshall had not been present backstage for any AEW events as of late and that he had already received interest from promotions, including MLW.

Marshall does want to resume performing in the ring as soon as possible since he still considers himself in his prime.