Backstage Update On Rey Mysterio’s WWE In-Ring Return

According to Fightful Select, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is nearing a comeback and is preparing for his return to the ring.

Details about his storyline or how he will be reintroduced to WWE programming are still unknown, but updates will be shared as they become available.

Mysterio has been absent from in-ring competition since suffering a groin tear on the April 18 episode of SmackDown.

The WWE Hall of Famer has undergone surgery and has occasionally appeared on screen since then.

Recently, Mysterio trained at Natalya’s Dungeon and mentioned that he has been working out at the Performance Center as he goes through the process of getting medically cleared.