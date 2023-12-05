Backstage Update On Rumors About Ronda Rousey Making A UFC 300 Return

There have been rumors that Ronda Rousey might think about making a comeback to the UFC in 2024, with UFC 300 predicted to be a highly competitive event. This rumor has been circulating for months, with UFC President Dana White dismissing it in the last two interviews. However, following White’s recent tease, fans are convinced that Rousey will return for one more fight.

Rousey has not fought since losing back-to-back fights. Holly Holm dethroned her from the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title at UFC 193 in November 2015, knocking her out with a head kick. In her next fight, he was knocked out in 48 seconds by Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016.

Rousey’s most recent WWE match was a loss to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam this past summer. Rousey is currently working select independent wrestling dates, but she recently stated in an interview with TMZ that she is currently focused on her family.

White told Sports Illustrated a week ago that there is a superfight planned for UFC 300 that he can’t talk about because it hasn’t been announced yet, though he ruled out it involving Conor McGregor. This fueled social media speculation and rumors that the UFC offered Rousey a big payday for a trilogy fight against Miesha Tate, who has lost to Rousey twice in their heated rivalry.

According to Dave Meltzer in the F4Wonline Daily Update, in response to White’s tease, Rousey’s representatives have stated that she is not interested in fighting again.

According to Meltzer, “This has led to talk of Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate going around, although everything we’ve heard from the Rousey side is that she is not interested in fighting again and was looking to have another child.”